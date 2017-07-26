Victor Hare’s appeal denied

SUNBURY— A man convicted in the death of a child has lost his first appeal of the verdict. President Judge Charles Saylor has denied Victor Hare’s post conviction appeal in Northumberland County Court, Tuesday.

Hare was convicted by a jury in April for the killing of 9-year-old Korbin Rager, after giving the boy a fatal dose of oxycodone. 61-year-old Hare is serving a combined sentence of 30 to 60 years in a state correctional facility.

Hare filed a motion in may saying that there were several errors in the trial that led to his conviction. Hare has thirty days to appeal this order.