Home
Victor Hare’s appeal denied

Victor Hare’s appeal denied

Sarah Benek | |

SUNBURY— A man convicted in the death of a child has lost his first appeal of the verdict. President Judge Charles Saylor has denied Victor Hare’s post conviction appeal in Northumberland County Court, Tuesday.

Hare was convicted by a jury in April for the killing of 9-year-old Korbin Rager, after giving the boy a fatal dose of oxycodone. 61-year-old Hare is serving a combined sentence of 30 to 60 years in a state correctional facility.

 

Hare filed a motion in may saying that there were several errors in the trial that led to his conviction. Hare has thirty days to appeal this order.

About The Author

Written by Sarah Benek