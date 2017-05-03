Victor Hare will be back in court next week

SUNBURY – Sentencing is going to take place a little sooner for the man convicted in the death of 9-year-old Korbin Rager of Sunbury. Victor Hare’s sentence was set for next month, but the Northumberland County Courts issued a statement Wednesday morning saying it will happen next week.

Why the sentencing is moved up more than a month isn’t known yet, but President Judge Charles Saylor said it is now set for next Monday, May 11, at 9:30am. Hare faces nearly 60 years in a state prison if sentenced to the maximum amount on the charges.

It was a split verdict in the Victor Hare trial three weeks ago, Hare was found guilty of a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter. There were also convictions for misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. There were not guilty verdicts on the indecent assault and aggravated assault charges.