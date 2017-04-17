Victor Hare trial set to begin today

SUNBURY — Trial is scheduled to begin today for Victor Hare, who is charged for the death of 9-year-old Korbin Rager of Sunbury. The 61-year-old is accused of giving Rager Oxycodone, while Rager was staying in his Point Township home.

Rager was found dead in the home on October 13. Hare is charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, indecent assault and reckless endangerment. A jury of seven women and five men will hear the case. The trial is expected to last five days. (Ali Stevens)