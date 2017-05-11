Victor Hare sentenced to 25-50 in Prison

SUNBURY – Victor Hare was sentenced today, he got a 25–50-years prison term for four felony charges related to the death of 9-year-old Korbin Rager of Sunbury.

Hare said he was displeased with the sentence saying he’s going to appeal to a higher court. He was defiant saying the corruption in this county is bad and he will be taking this to the state senate. He even went as far as to try to paint Korbin Rager as a thief and a pill taker. President Judge Charles Saylor interrupted him and said “This is a young child who is deceased, we are not going to blame him, and I don’t know where you’re going with this.”

It was a split verdict in the Victor Hare trial last month, Hare was found guilty of a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter. There were also convictions for misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. There were not guilty verdicts on the indecent assault and aggravated assault charges.