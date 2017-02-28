Veteran newsman and analyst visits Susquehanna University

SELINSGROVE — CNN analyst David Gregory was a guest speaker Monday night at Susquehanna University’s Degenstein Center Theater.

Gregory spoke with WKOK about what the Democrats can do moving forward now that Donald Trump is president, “I think the Democrats are a bit confused right now and I think they are trying to figure out, is it a return to real progressive values that is the way forward. Is it an ability to better appeal to the Trump voter in areas where Democrats have won more reliably in the past. I think they’ve got to figure that out.”

Gregory also expanded on the beginning of the Trump Administration in the White House, “Well I think it’s been a pretty turbulent five weeks. I think he is deliberately provocative and disruptive and I think he’s been encountering the difficulties of trying to take on the Washington press corp. He’s trying to create a narrative of delegitimizing journalism, which I think is unfortunate and will be unsuccessful.”

He discussed being a journalist, when the public has a negative perception of them, “You just have to be vigilant and responsible and report facts as they are and report facts as you see them. What’s important is that you are doing your job and you are doing it honestly and it doesn’t mean that you’re not going to make mistakes. I think this is less about ideological struggles. People may think the media is liberal. There’s elements of the media that are conservative. What’s going on right now is an attempt to delegitimize media, which is just off base.”

David Gregory is a former White House correspondent during the George W. Bush administration. He also hosted NBC’s Meet the Press. (Ali Stevens)