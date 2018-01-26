Vehicle totaled after catching fire in Norry intersection

NORTHUMBERLAND— The cause of a vehicle fire in Northumberland is unknown but officials say the car is totaled. A vehicle fire started just before 4 pm at the intersection of Hanover and Third Streets in Northumberland Friday.

Brian Crebs, Fire Chief for the Northumberland Fire department says the fire started in the engine compartment and the driver was uninjured. He says crews from the Point Township and Northumberland fire departments got the fire under control in about ten minutes and the intersection was closed for about a half and hour.