Emergency responders were on the go: I-80 crashes cleared

UPDATE: All lanes of I-80 east at mile marker 236 are now open. There was nothing found at I-80 West at mile marker 197, according to Union County Communications. Traffic is flowing smoothly there.

UNDATED – More problems continue on Interstate 80 today. A vehicle rollover has been reported, blocking the left lane of I-80 east at mile marker 236. Another vehicle accident has been reported on I-80 west at mile marker 197 for a vehicle into a ditch. No injuries have been reported from both accidents yet. We’ll have more updates when they are available.