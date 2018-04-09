Overturned vehicle in ditch along Route 15 south

WINFIELD – There could be some traffic delays this morning on Route 15. Union County Communications says a car overturned and went into a ditch just after 7 a.m. Monday along Route 15 south at its intersection with Agway Lane. That’s just after its intersection with Route 304 in the Winfield area. County communications says the driver is out of the vehicle with a leg injury. There reportedly is debris in the road. We’ll have more details when they are available.