UPDATE: PennDOT tells us I-80 east at Buckhorn is now open.

BUCKHORN – There could be some delays on I-80 heading out of the Valley today. PennDOT tells us a vehicle fire has closed I-80 east at the Buckhorn exit. As of 10:15 a.m. crews are on the scene and expect to have the fire out and at least open one lane soon.

No injuries have been reported. The fire was first reported just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.