Update: intersection cleared from vehicle fire

NORTHUMBERLAND— Crews from Northumberland and Point Township fire departments have cleared the roadway from a vehicle fire earlier Friday in Northumberland. Northumberland County Communications says the intersection of Hanover and Third Streets in the borough is cleared from a vehicle fire that happened just before 4 pm Friday. County Communications says the intersection was blocked for almost an hour.

They say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is not associated with a traffic accident.