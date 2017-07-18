Vandals ‘putting screws to’ tires in two recent Watsontown incidents

Two Watsontown incidents under investigation

WATSONTOWN – Watsontown Police are investigating two criminal mischief incidents and they need your help. Police say two different vehicles had their tires flattened by screws penetrating the sidewall of the tires. One incident occurred between July 7 and July 10. The second occurred July 13 or 14.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call Watsontown police as soon as they observe it and don’t wait. Police can be contacted by dialing 911 or calling 570-742-8771.