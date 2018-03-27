Vandalized ‘Little Free Libraries’ in Sunbury fixed

‘Little Free Libraries’ in Sunbury fixed

Photo provided

SUNBURY – Thanks to the help of some neighbors, some book-sharing boxes in Sunbury have been restored. Two of Sunbury’s “Little Free Libraries” have been fixed after being vandalized. Natalie Wertman, President of the Sunbury Hill Neighborhood tells WKOK the Line Street and Wolverton Street locations were vandalized but have since been repaired. Those efforts are thanks to John Karge and Jessica Ackley.

The person responsible for the Line Street incident was not caught, but suspect for the Wolverton Street incident has been identified.

Wertman says, The Free Little Library is a nationwide program that places book-sharing boxes where they can be a way of improving reading motivation and deepening community connectedness.