SUNBURY — Graffiti was sprayed on skate ramps at the Sunbury skate park. The Daily Item reports someone vandalized the skate park in the past few days, but it was not reported to Sunbury police. Words such as “weed” and other obscenities were painted in black on the rust colored ramps. The park is located along North Fourth Street and is used by skateboarders and bicyclists. (Ali Stevens)