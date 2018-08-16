Valley’s Got Talent opens 2018 Sunbury River Festival tonight

SUNBURY – The 2018 Sunbury River Festival kicks off tonight with the annual Valley’s Got Talent.

Slade Shreck is a co-chair of River Festival, “‘Bringing Family Home’ is our theme this year for River Festival. We’re going to be on Market Street from Front to Fourth (Streets). We are squeezing in over 100 vendors and its just going to be a great week starting of course with Thursday and Valley’s Got Talent.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. at Shikellamy High School. 17 contestants from all over the Valley will compete for a trophy and a $500 prize.

You’re requested to make a $2 donation at the door, which will be split between Sunbury Revitalization Inc. and ‘Raise an Arm for Caleb.’ Caleb is a Shikellamy student whose parents are raising money to buy him a robotic arm which will help with daily activities and quality of life.

94KX’s Tom and Lura will be in the crowd getting reaction throughout the show. Chad Evans will serve as Emcee. More about River Festival at www.sunburyrevitalizaton.org. The festival will be on Market Street and busy Front Street traffic will be unaffected.