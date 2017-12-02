Valley woman raising grandchild hopes to make holidays bright

MILTON—Hillary lives on disability and has the responsibility of raising her 3-year-old granddaughter. Hillary takes up odd jobs like babysitting and house cleaning, but she says they need a little extra help during the holidays from the Needy Family Fund.

The 45-year-old grandmother from Milton said in an interview this week that it is difficult taking on the responsibility of raising a child at this stage of her life, “It’s not like when you are in your 20’s raising two to four kids. It is definitely a lot more difficult because as you age your body slows down and physically it’s a lot harder.”

This is the second year Hillary and her granddaughter will be benefitting from the Needy Family Fund. She says they are getting in the holiday spirit by watching all the classic Christmas movies, “We like to watch all the Christmas movies, and every night of the week we go to bed with a Christmas movie.”

Hilary says her granddaughter can’t wait to meet Santa Claus this year and without the Needy Family Fund they wouldn’t be able to have a Christmas.

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, BB&T Bank, and Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. along with the Degenstein Foundations, and Salvation Army has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist families. Again this year the goal is $75,000.

Contributors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off at any branch of BB&T Bank. Also, online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017. The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story. (Sarah Benek)