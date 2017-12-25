Valley watersheds awarded with Growing Greener Grants

Growing Greener Grants for Valley watersheds

HARRISBURG – Some Valley efforts to clean up waterways will receive a boost from Growing Greener funding. The Montour County Conservation District’s Chillisquaque Creek and Limestone Run restoration will receive over $746,000.

Four Snyder County watersheds are also receiving funding. Among those is the Snyder County Conservation District’s Snook barnyard improvement, receiving almost $164,000.

Statewide, an effort has begun to help106 projects across Pennsylvania to clean up local waterways. Governor Tom Wolf announced said the Growing Greener Program will fund 106 projects in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Together, he said, all projects will receive just over $20.7 million. (Matt Catrillo)