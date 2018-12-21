Valley US lawmakers weigh in on looming partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – There is disagreement among Pennsylvania’s US lawmakers on the looming federal government partial shut down Friday. House Republicans voted Thursday for a spending bill with border wall funding. Democrats are expected to shut down the bill. President Donald Trump is demanding border wall funding in the bill.

U.S. Congressman Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station) released a statement, saying the GOP’s vote represents a commitment by the party to fund the government and keep border security promises. He says he urges Senate colleagues to stop Democratic attempts to shutdown the government order for border wall funding.

Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey (US Sen. PA) also released a statement, saying instead of creating chaos, President Trump should support the first bipartisan funding bill the U.S. Senate passed unanimously. He says that bill provides over $1 billion for border security funding, but not a wall security experts say won’t work.

You can see both lawmakers’ full statements at WKOK.com.