Valley students rally to stop gun violence

SUNBURY— Twelve Valley high school students led a gathering of nearly 100 people Saturday at Cameron Park in Sunbury to rally for gun control and school safety, “We will continue to stand our feet planted firmly our heads held high with pride along side our brothers and sisters as we demand change,” says a Lewisburg Sophomore.

Students from Lewisburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, and Shikellamy high schools were joined by the small crowd of about 75 spectators. The students made speeches, sang songs, and read the names of the victims of the Columbine shooting which occurred 19 years ago this weekend.

The youth also spoke their minds on the issue of gun control and school safety, repeating what they said would be common sense changes. They said the rally was an opportunity to advocate for what they call common sense gun legislation. It was aided by an interfaith coalition of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley and Congregation Beth El.