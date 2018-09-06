Valley student to play in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

DANVILLE – A Valley native will be realizing a dream of playing in the biggest Thanksgiving celebration in the U.S. Danville High School Senior Devynn Napp-Barker will be playing in the drum line of the Macy’s Great American Marching Band during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Napp-Barker will be one of 250 students from around the country performing in the band, “I’m super excited. This was always a goal of mine and to finally reach it is amazing. I always watch the parade on Thanksgiving and I thought being in the parade would be amazing.”

Napp-Barker, who’s 17, says he didn’t even have to go anywhere to try out, “I recorded myself playing solo and a couple of other things and I posted it on YouTube and sent in an application with the link to it.”

Napp-Barker says he’ll get the music for the parade in October and will go to New York the Saturday before Thanksgiving. He says part of the trip includes seeing “Wicked” on Broadway.

Napp-Barker says when parade comes, it’ll be a day of mixed emotions, “I’m a little bit nervous for it, knowing how many people watch it, but I’ve already met some of the people going and meeting them, it seems like it’s going to be a good experience.”

Napp-Barker says after high school he plans to attend college as a music therapy major.