Valley ‘steeped in love’ at Sunbury prayer rally

About 80 people attend Sunbury prayer rally

SUNBURY – An estimated 80 Valley residents gathered near Fourth and Arch Streets in Sunbury Friday afternoon, they were outside the Sunbury Islamic Center, for a prayer rally in support of Muslims and other community members.

Ann Keeler-Evans, one of the organizers told WKOK, “It was many people gathered, across religious and political spectra, with several generations and many communities represented.” She said they were there to peacefully defend neighborliness and the freedom to worship.

The group stood outside the mosque for about 90-minutes while Muslims entered for prayer. The rally members stood vigil until the prayer service was over. Keeler-Evans said, “It was a joyful display of determination that this Valley be a valley steeped in love.”

The rally was called after white-supremacy fliers popped in Sunbury in recent weeks.