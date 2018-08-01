Valley rowing club thankful for no flood damage

SUNBURY – A Valley rowing club is thankful their dock survived last week’s flooding on the Susquehanna River. The Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association says its dock at Shikellamy State Park did not suffer any damage.

Jim Baker, a member of the rowing club since 2001, says it was a little too close for comfort, even though the club thought the dock could handle high waters, “It was a little scary, because we just don’t know, or didn’t know, what was going to happen. We had some idea of the flood level at the base of the building.”

Baker says all the rowing boats were taken out of the clubhouse near the river as a precaution. Baker says now it’s just a wait-and-see when they can move back in, “Once the park opens the gates again, then we will be able to again evaluate when we can move in. We were under about two feet of water in the boat house. We’re just waiting for the mud to dry out just a little bit before we move back in.”

Baker says if there should be a next time where major flooding is a threat, the club now has a better idea what to expect, “Now that you know where the water level really is, we can adjust how many of the boats we take out. Our problem this time was the predictions varied from…I think it started at about 23 (feet), ended at about 26 (feet), which really made us move everything out.”

The rowing association is a masters rowing club on Lake Augusta that’s open to adults of all ages, as well as youth ages 11-16. More information about them at https://www.rowpa.org