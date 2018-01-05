Two dead after East Buffalo wreck on Stein Lane

UNION COUNTY – Two people, including a Valley restaurant owner, have died after a late night crash Thursday in Union County. Buffalo Valley Regional Police say 39-year-old Emma Renninger of Winfield and 29-year-old Calvin Martin of Perry County were pronounced dead at the scene by Union County Deputy Coroner Paula Miller. Renninger was the owner of Emma’s Food For Life in Selinsgrove.

Police say the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Stein Lane and Sundance Ridge Road in East Buffalo Township. Police say excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor. (Matt Catrillo)