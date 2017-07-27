Valley residents react to Transgender military ban

SUNBURY – Many people around the U.S. continue to offer their opinions, for or against, President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban. Here in The Valley callers on both sides shared their opinions on WKOK’s On The Mark Thursday.

Susan Decker, a counselor with several transgender clients, responded to the argument referring to those serving should be focused on the job. She says if people are forced to live by the gender they feel they don’t identify with, that won’t happen, “That also can affect you in a lot of ways. One of the ways obviously is anger, anxiety, and depression. I don’t think you would want somebody necessarily in combat struggling with that as well.”

Van later called in with a religious angle, and says either way transgender people have mental issues, “God made us male and female. There is no non-gender human being. It’s in our DNA as (co-host) Joe (McGranahan) said. You study the mind and to me, it’s obvious that this is a mental disorder.”

President Trump tweeted the policy change Wednesday morning. You can listen to the full archives from Thursday’s On The Mark show at WKOK.com.