Valley residents participate in Women’s, Pro-Life March

UNDATED — Marches of two different kinds were held this weekend across the country with Valley residents very much a part of them including members of St Pius parish in Selinsgrove. In conjunction with the women’s marches being held nationwide, one occurred in Lewisburg Saturday. One of the leaders of the march was Jill Carlson, a member of Columbia County Indivisible.

She says the reason for the march is to commemorate the anniversary of last year’s big women’s march in Washington, D.C., “We want to celebrate all our hard work over the past year, and we want to fire ourselves up for the 2018 election cycle.”

Carlson also says there’s still concerns to address, including President Trump’s recent comments on immigration.

Meanwhile, Valley residents, including St. Pius X Parish in Selinsgrove, took part in Friday’s Pro-Life March in Washington, D.C. There President Trump became the first president to address the March for Life. Vice President Mike Pence also spoke. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan also addressed the crowd, along with a few other congressmen. (Matt Catrillo)