Valley resident out $3,000 after unusual scam

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP – A Valley resident is out $3,000 after an unusual phone scam. The Buffalo Valley Regional police say the victim told police, the victim had received a phone call stating that their grandson was being held in Snyder County Jail.

The caller instructed the victim to purchase three gift cards in the amount of $1,000 each from a store and then call back with the gift card numbers, in order to get their grandson out of jail. The cards were immediately purchased, then the card numbers turned over the to the scammer and the money was immedietly stolen.

Police say that the criminal justice system would never accept any type of store or gift cards, and are advising you to contact local police if you receive any call asking you to do so.

Northumberland County Probation had operated a gift card for community service swap program, but that controversial practice has been discontinued. (Christopher Elio)