 Valley resident offers mother’s home for displaced fire fighter

LEWIS TOWNSHIP – We told you last week about a fire that heavily damaged a home occupied by a Williamsport fire fighter and his family. This past weekend, firefighters from Williamsport and a few other volunteers prepared a new home for JJ Lyons.

Joe Miller spoke with WKOK and says, “One of the members of the Williamsport Bureau of Fire Sherman Heister has been coordinating the recovery effort for the Lyons family. He reached out to a number of his fellow fire fighters and they arraigned to have this work day, and wow what a tremendous showing of love that these fellows came and did.”

The home belongs to Joe Miller’s family. It was occupied by his mother until her death earlier this year. Joe offered the 1,500-square-foot home for Lyons to live in until his home is renovated. Fellow firefighters from the Williamsport Bureau are renovating the house.

Miller told WKOK they were glad to offer up the home to a family in need, “It really meant a lot to us as a family to be able to help them in this way, especially for their daughter to be able to provide some measure of consistency during this rather dramatic time for them.”

The fire caused about $350,000 damage to the home. Lyons says he was hunting when he got the call about the fire. A fire marshal said the blaze started in the basement.