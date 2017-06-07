Valley realtor wins Star of Excellence award

SUNBURY– A Valley realtor has won the 2016 Karen L. Hackman Star of Excellence Award. The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce presented the award to Aimee Buehner Friday.

Buehner is the chair of the Business and Economic Development Committee of Sunbury Revitalization Incorporated. She is also the chair of the GSVCC Governmental Affairs Committee and a local broker with the Bowen Agency.

The annual award is presented to a Chamber member whose leadership, volunteer commitment, civic, and professional qualities best exemplify Ms. Hackman’s Service to the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce. (Sarah Benek)