Valley reaction to some of the new jobless numbers

SUNBURY – More good news on the nation’s economy from the latest jobless numbers. Robert Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce says the chamber is focusing on job participation, “Participation really is the number that we at the chamber are looking at, because we know there are a lot of jobs here in The Valley, we just haven’t figured out how to get local folks into those jobs. We’re working on that and that’s part of our strategic plan.”

Garrett says, relevant training for local workers is the key to success in The Valley, “What we’re working on is making sure that the training that’s available; the education that’s available in The Valley actually matches up with actual jobs that are in The Valley.”

The country saw an increase of 235,000 jobs, a decrease of unemployment to 4.7 percent and a wage increase of 2.8 percent. Garrett and others were on Friday’s On The Mark program reacting to the latest jobless numbers. The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual meeting and awards night on March 15th. (Christopher Elio)