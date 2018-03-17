Valley police to join in aggressive driving enforcement initiative

SUNBURY—State police will be out targeting aggressive driving in the coming weeks. The Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project aims to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries, and deaths say PennDOT. The enforcement will be conducted from March 19 through April 29.

Area municipal departments participating the in the project include; Coal Township, Mount Carmel Township, Sunbury, Shamokin Dam, Bloomsburg and other townships in Columbia and Lycoming Counties. They say the enforcement will focus on speeding, work zone safety violations and keeping right-passing left.

Police agencies that participated in the enforcement last year wrote over 44,000 aggressive-driving related citations, including 27,000 for speeding. The enforcement also resulted in 33 felony arrests, 94 fugitives apprehended, and 23 impaired driving arrests.

The project is funded through PennDOT and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (Sarah Benek)