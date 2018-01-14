Valley native, two other SU students win top honors at River Symposium

SELINSGROVE – Three Susquehanna University students, including a Valley native, were recognized for their great research work in the sciences. The three students won top honors for their poster presentations at the 12th annual Susquehanna River Symposium at Bucknell University.

Winfield native Krista Carr, an ecology major at SU, won in the Macroinvertebrates and Amphibians category for their presentation, “Comparison of Five Similar Headwater Streams in Central Pennsylvania During the Summer 2017.” Carr conducted the project with Daniel Morris of New Jersey.

Lindsey Sipple, an earth and environmental sciences major from Edinboro, Pa won in the Stream, Rivers, Lakes, and Landscape Category. The symposium featured 59 poster presentations across four categories. (Matt Catrillo)