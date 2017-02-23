Valley native talks protests

SUNBURY– In the wake of recent protests, WKOK’s On The Mark looks into why protests turn violent. Katie Kirchner, Program Associate at the Roosevelt Institute talked about hate speech, the Women’s March, and debated co-host Joe McGranaghan about the recent protest at U.C. Berkeley and why protesting hate speech results in riots.

Joe says, “To a lot of people its not physical aggression that they are worried about, its ideas they don’t like, look at the people who rioted over Yiannopoulos speaking at Berkeley which was supposed to be a haven for free speech, did they feel not safe?”

However, Katie said, “But he uses hate speech, he uses hate speech, actual hate speech and he talks on college campuses and across the country he incites acts of violence against different groups when he goes there, and so again despite their tactics they are speaking out against that saying his presence on this campus make people feel unsafe. ”

Kirchner works with the nation’s largest network of young people who write and advocate for their policy ideas. You can listen to the full interview with Katie Kirchner at WKOK.com (Sarah Benek)