Valley municipality gets traffic safety state funding

DANVILLE – Traffic will flow more smoothly through Danville, at one intersection, thanks to some additional state funding. Governor Tom Wolf announced $6 million for 21 municipalities, including Danville, which will receive about $212,000 for traffic signal upgrades.

PennDOT says the intersection of Route 11 and Railroad Street is where they hope to improve safety by providing additional technology at the intersection. They will install new traffic signals, and left turn detection cameras.

Statewide, more than 140 applications were submitted. Projects were selected by an eight-member committee based on criteria such as benefits and effectiveness, cost, local and regional impact, and cost sharing.