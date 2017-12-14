Valley mom’s group holding vigil for Sandy Hook anniversary

SUNBURY – Honoring the victims of one of the biggest tragedies in recent memory, but still getting the message out against gun violence. It’s what the local group Central Susquehanna Valley Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America hopes to accomplish in an upcoming vigil.

The event will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Sunbury YMCA, commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook mass killing. Dr. Bill Haynos, group member, “Some of the highlights will be some remarks from Dr. Pat Bruno, who’s a child advocate in the community for decades. There will be a lot of quiet reflection as well and for anybody who’s been a victim.”

The group says they are a pro-second amendment, but still advocate for stricter regulations when it comes to gun distribution. Steva Stowell-Hardcastle, the group’s legislative liaison, “What we want to see is increased safety either threw background checks or other types of laws which keep guns out of the hands of criminals, domestic abusers, and make sure that all parents and families all know how to store their guns safely.”

Stowell-Hardcastle and Dr. Haynos joined WKOK Sunrise. You can hear more about the group’s message at WKOK.com. The vigil and speakers are Thursday 6:30pm at the Degenstein Youth Center at the Sunbury YMCA. (Matt Catrillo)