PD: Valley man in wreck may have suffered fatal medical problem

Shamokin Dam Police: Man pronounced dead after wreck

SHAMOKIN DAM – Police say a Valley man may have suffered from a medical problem prior to a crash Friday, he was pronounced dead after the accident. The incident occurred in Shamokin Dam during Friday’s rush hour traffic. Afterward, 88-year-old Richard Deppen of Shamokin Dam was pronounced dead at Sunbury Community Hospital.

Shamokin Dam police Chief Tim Bremigen tells us, about 3:30pm Friday, Deppen’s vehicle hit a concrete barrier and then ran into another SUV on Routes 11 & 15 southbound. The other driver, from Steelton, was treated and released from the hospital for a minor injury.

Police say they are continuing their investigation into the crash. Due to witness reports, SDPD believes that Deppen may have had a medical issue prior to losing control of his vehicle. SDPD were assisted by Shamokin Dam Fire Department, Americus Ambulance, Selinsgrove Fire Police and Sunbury Fire Police.

Traffic was very slow getting by the accident scene, causing back-ups in Sunbury, Shamokin Dam and surrounding area, for about two hours. We have a full statement about the crash posted at www.wkok.com.