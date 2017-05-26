Valley man involved with the National Memorial Day Concert

SUNBURY – The Valley will be represented again in the production of the 2017 National Memorial Day Concert in Washington D.C. this weekend. Chris Kerwin, of Northumberland, is the Treasurer for Capital Concerts Inc. The concert airs Sunday from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on PBS.

Kerwin says this year’s show features a 75th anniversary salute to the Doolittle Raiders, “There’s only one left. He was the co-pilot, and he’s 101 years old. They’ll be talking about the secret mission. He’s the last surviving Doolittle Raiders, who absolutely changed the course of the war.”

Kerwin says there’s even more planned to celebrate those who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War II, “We’re going to honor the Tuskegee Airmen, the brave African American airman who fought and flew in World War II. We’re going to honor the Gold Star Families, the families of the fallen, and how one particular family in the Vietnam era is caring for families who have lost sons and daughters in the current conflict.”

If you can’t catch the concert at 8, there’s a rebroadcast at 10 p.m. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook. The concert will also be available as Video on Demand from May 28 through June 10.