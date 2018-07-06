Valley Firefighters need your help to stay hydrated

HUMMELS WHARF – The recent heat wave in the Valley has been tough on some residents, but it’s been especially tough on Valley firefighters. They are now asking for your help to stay hydrated when responding to various fire calls in the excessive heat and humidity.

John Grove, Deputy Chief of Hummels Wharf Fire Department, says this past week has been especially difficult, “A lot of its been OK, some of its been unbearable. This last week’s been unbearable. You have to realize we have to put on like 30-40 pounds of clothing and the clothing’s designed to keep heat out, but it keeps heat in also.”

Grove says you can help your local firefighters by simply adding additional items to your grocery shopping list, “Throw a case of bottled water in or Gatorade. And then drop it off at your local fire station, wherever it is. People will really be thankful for it. We carry some on our apparatus, but not to take care of this kind of heat.”

While the heat wave has subsided, more warm weather will be on the way and Grove says our volunteer fire fighters could use your assistance all year long.