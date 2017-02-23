Valley fire department holds first annual ball

BLOOMSBURG– You can support Valley firefighter and their families by attending an upcoming event. The first annual fireman’s ball to benefit the Six County Fireman’s association scholarship fund will be held on Saturday March 11 at the Bloomsburg Fire Department.

This event benefits the Mark Coons Memorial Scholarship fund that provides 5 scholarships to firefighters, their children and or spouses. Tickets are available to firefighters and non-firefighters alike. For tickets contact 6 County Fireman’s Association vie their Facebook page or call Six County Secretary Gary Perna at 570-233-4834. (Sarah Benek)