Valley fills critical need of higher education

SUNBURY – The critical need is being fulfilled for business education, human services training and criminal justice courses, right here in The Valley. The Lackawanna College Sunbury Center is ready for its first set of students this fall.

Sunbury Center Director Phil Campbell was on WKOK Sunrise talking about the overwhelming support, “I can’t tell you how many emails, how many phone messages saying this is a need that we desperately need. The amount of support we’ve gotten is ridiculous. I couldn’t even tell you how much support we’ve gotten.”

The college is offering associate degrees in business administration, criminal justice, human services, and liberal studies. Tuition is also affordable at $15,000 per year and $7,500 per semester. Summer sessions will be offered as well.

Campbell says the college will always look for future viable programs and hopes to expand, “The opportunity is there for students to get a degree, and maybe a bachelor’s degree someday. But just the fact they don’t have to drive, they don’t have to live on campus, they don’t have to pay for a meal plan that they may not use anyway.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony is Monday at 11 a.m. An open house is Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information and hear more from Campbell at WKOK.com.