Valley economist weighs in on Trump policies

SUNBURY – A Valley economist sees both good and bad policies coming from President-elect Trump. Matt Rousu, an economics professor at Susquehanna University, says Donald Trump’s selection of Myron Ebell to head the Environmental Protection Agency could bode well for economic growth, “His comments on perhaps cutting regulations and his actions towards that, to me, have been incredibly positive. I know the [new] EPA chief has gotten a lot of criticism, but I view some of the actions of the EPA as being outside of the law in recent years.”

However, when it comes to trade, Rousu says Trump is wrong, “Free trade has been one of the biggest drivers of our increases in living. Technological growth has been huge, but part of the reason we have such great technology growth is we’re a more global economy and we can help fund innovations throughout the world and use those here.”

Job creation, says Rousu, isn’t the biggest benefit of trade deals, “The large benefit is small, but daily. Every time you go and buy a t-shirt at Walmart and you’re spending $3.99 for a t-shirt that’s a reasonable quality t-shirt. That doesn’t happen by accident. That happens because we’re trading with people in countries that are able to produce those shirts at a much lower cost.”

