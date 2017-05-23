Valley citizens are pushing for ‘Fair Districts’

SUNBURY – Time to ‘stop the madness’ say some local citizens who aren’t happy with the process of choosing state legislative and US congressional districts. Helping to lead the charge is a non-partisan organization called Fair Districts PA, created by two major groups, Common Cause, and League of Women’s Voters.

Dwayne Heisler, a Fair Districts PA member and a Valley progressive leader joined WKOK Sunrise to talk about the organization’s biggest objection, “What’s really important is the fact that in this country, our legislators get to choose who votes for them. That is not the case for any democracy on the planet, where you actually have legislators deciding who votes for them. It should be the other way around…People choosing their legislators.”

Along with Pennsylvania already losing a congressional seat, Heisler’s other concern is the state’s poor political financing, “We’re ranked way at the bottom. I think it’s 47th out of 50, because we almost have no limits on tax donations, no limits on lobby donations, and no limits on funds raised by outside groups. So if you thought this last election was amazing, wait to you see what’s going to happen with redistricting, if we don’t take care of this. And we do have the opportunity to take care of it.” You can listen to more of Heisler’s WKOK Sunrise interview online at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)