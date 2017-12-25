Valley churches fill with Christmas Eve services, concerts and singing

Hundreds of people attended Christmas Eve services

UNDATED – Children’s Christmas pageants, and late night services highlighted the Christmas Eve services in Valley churches last evening.

There was a special service at the Priestley Chapel, including the singing of carols and popular Christmas songs accompanied by the historic John Wind Organ. Participants performed excerpts from the children’s play, “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and a dramatic reading of “The Night before Christmas.”

Dozens of people attended the service was part of a fundraising effort for the organ, says organizer Hope Kopf, “It’s one of two John Wind organs in existence. They have to take every pipe out of it. It is a pipe organ…a proof organ too…you pump it with your right foot or it doesn’t work.”

At St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Bloomsburg, and at St. Pius X church in Selinsgrove, Christmas stories and a children’s concert were part of the activities. Most Valley churches held services last evening. Father Pius of St. Pius encouraged those ‘Christmas and Easter’ attendees to ‘come home’ to the faith more frequently.