Valley church visits Guatemala to help with relief effort

Christ Wesleyan Church visits Guatemala for relief effort

Photo provided

MILTON – Some Valley church members are back on U.S. soil after a mission trip to Guatemala assisting in ongoing relief efforts. Volunteers from Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton recently teamed up with World Hope International and completed their fourth trip to Guatemala to help ongoing cleanup efforts from June’s volcanic eruption.

Pastor Immer Ramirez , who helped lead the effort, talks about the destruction they saw, “They didn’t have any support from the government. They had just been drinking the water from the river and now the river has so many ashes from the volcano. My heart is broken for them.”

Volunteers stayed in Guatemala for about a week. To help with the water issue, volunteers helped install water filters as well as solar chargers which were supplied by World Hope. But Pastor Ramirez says there is a lot more work to do there, “The biggest problem right now is they don’t have a place to live. They have about 112 people in one little room.”

If you’d like to help with the relief efforts, you can donate online at https://www.worldhope.org/guatemala-volcano-response