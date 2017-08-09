Valley church helping with food giveaway

NEW COLUMBIA – Helping hungry families in the Valley is the goal of a food giveaway program taking place Thursday. In Union County, St. John’s UCC in New Columbia will host one of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s “Fresh Express” food giveaways.

Karen Bottorf is a volunteer at the church and told WKOK what they are trying to do, “The goal is to distribute fresh food to families, also some non-perishable items as well.”

Bottorf says it’s shocking that hunger is still as a big a problem in 2017, “It really shocked me, because in this day and age, when there are so many programs, there still are many kids that are hungry.”

Bottorf says they get enough food from the Central PA Food Bank to feed up to 100 families. The “Fresh Express” food giveaway is Thursday, August 10, from 4-7pm at the St. John’s UCC on 906, Old Route 15 in New Columbia. (Christopher Elio)