Valley child center earns national accreditation

DCDC earns national accreditation

DANVILLE – A Valley child center has been given national recognition and a stamp of approval for their programs. Danville Child Development Center has earned an accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children. DCDC is now the only comparably accredited program in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union Counties.

To earn that designation, DCDC went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process. The national association also held an on-site visit to verify the DCDC met each of the 10 program standards and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria.

DCDC serves over 400 children annually in its non-profit early learning program. It is a community based organization supporting families and giving high quality, early learning experiences in a safe, nurturing and engaging environment.