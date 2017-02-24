Valley Chamber growing, and honoring superlative members

WATSONTOWN – One the region’s chambers of commerce is growing and is as big as they have ever been. The Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce reported Thursday at their annual meeting—they have 426 members, the highest in their 110 history.

In additional to that good news, chamber leaders honored two Valley businesses and two individuals with ‘Impact Awards.’ The four recipients were The Coup Agency, Ron Mackley, Heritage Springs Memory Care, and Jim King.

King is a volunteer with the chamber of commerce and here’s what chamber president and CEO Bruce Smith said of King, “You have shown me through your example how to preserve through tough times while always remaining the humble and kind man that you are. Thank you for challenging me everyday to be better. I count it a blessing to call you a colleague and a friend.”

King, who is the former executive director of the Northumberland County Industrial Development Authority, was humbled by the award, “Never forget that everyone else in this room is probably at least as bright as you are and has their own ideas, their own iniaitive, and certainly everyday, proves the ability to get up in the morning, get out there, and do it. Do your job. Thank You.”

The Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting and fundraiser today in Watsontown, and they reported they have developed many new programs and initiatives to serve their members.