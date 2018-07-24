Valley businesses lose customer access after heavy rain and flooding

SHAMOKIN DAM – Two Valley businesses are inaccessible after heavy rains and flooding destroyed their one access bridge Tuesday morning. While local rain gauges were recording up to four inches of rain overnight, the bridge to Moyer’s Marine and Bailey’s was destroyed. The businesses are along Route 15 near Shamokin Dam. A torrent of water tossed full size garden sheds around at the relatively new Bailey’s business. There was also extensive erosion of the stream banks.

The destruction leaves a big gap between the businesses and Route 15. Because the bridge is out, customers cannot get across from the highway.

According to its Facebook page, Bailey’s says it is temporarily closed for a while and will let customers know when it reopens. It’s unclear how Moyer’s Marine will proceed.