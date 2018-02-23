Valley BB&T branches affected by national outage

SUNBURY – The banking giant BB&T says many of its banking services are unavailable today because of a technical issue within its system, affecting Valley branches. A spokeswoman at BB&T in Sunbury says it’s unknown when the issue will be resolved.

In the meantime, customers will be unable to access their accounts or received direct deposits. You can still access ATM’s, and use debit, credit and pre-paid cards. BB&T says it will work with customers who incurred any fees or experienced any issues directly related to the outage when the system is back online.