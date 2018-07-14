Valley AmeriCorps looking for more volunteers

LEWISBURG – A Valley non-profit is looking for more volunteers for its next term. The Valley’s AmeriCorps chapter, Core Susquehanna AmeriCorps, is looking for volunteers to begin a year term starting in August. The organization serves Valley non-profits.

Emily Mrusko is the Development Director for the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency. She says joining AmeriCorps is a growth experience, “It’s really, from personal experience, a life-changing opportunity to get members involved with non-profit work. I really do think from the first day of the member experience to the end, the member and the agency truly change for the better.”

Eligible members must be 17 or older. Members also earn about a $13,000 stipend for essential items. At the end of the term in August 2019, members will then receive an Education Award of just under $5,600 that can be used for further education.

Lacy Kreider, AmeriCorps Member Coordinator, “What you can do is go on to our website, coreamericorps.org, we post our positions that are available there, you submit an application and I would reach out to the person who is applying. We do an interview and we set them up with a site that’s their personal interest or skill.”

You can hear more from Kreider and Mrusko from WKOK Sunrise at WKOK.com.