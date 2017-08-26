Utility work next week in Phase 2 of Duke Street Project

NORTHUMBERLAND — The second phase of the Duke Street reconstruction project continues this week with utility work. PennDOT says natural gas line relocation work will continue between Fourth Street and Pond Avenue. Overhead utility work continues between Sixth and Seventh Streets.

The same detour routes remain in place, including a ban on trucks over 36 feet in length. Trucks not making local deliveries are being ticketed by police.

PennDOT’s Mindy Foresman, a project supervisor, says Duke St. will be reopened to traffic by November 1. In the winter, PennDOT and utility crews will work on drainage improvements, curb ramps, and gas and water line work.