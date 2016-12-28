Using genetic information to evaluate disease risk

DANVILLE – Using genetic sequencing to understand health risks and treatment is the focus of new research from Geisinger Health System. Dr. David Ledbetter, executive vice-president and chief scientific officer, says understanding a person’s risk for certain diseases will allow doctors to attack some diseases before they attack you, “The primary focus, initially, is looking for individuals who are at significantly increased risk of certain cancers and heart disease.”

Dr. Ledbetter says genes can point to risk factors even before a person becomes sick, “Even if we’re looking at currently healthy adult individuals, 3 to 4 percent have a genomic change or variant that puts them at extremely high for early cancers, such a breast cancer, ovarian cancer, or colon cancer or puts them at very high risk of early heart attacks or strokes.”

Children can also benefit from precision medicine, “They should be evaluated and tested and if you want to keep their heart from the beginning and avoid this heart damage, you should start in young children.”

More than 130,000 Geisinger patients are part of the MyCode initiative which uses their DNA and electronic medical record to identify their risk for these diseases.

As the cost for DNA sequencing continues to drop, Dr. Ledbetter says using genetic information to determine treatment will become the norm, “I think we’re just a few years away from DNA sequencing becoming a pretty routine part of healthcare.”

Geisinger’s research into precision medicine and the use of DNA sequencing was published this week in the journal Science.